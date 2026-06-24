BBC enters Hana’s Magic World as latest Ignite round yields first commission

BBC Children’s and Education in the UK has commissioned the first project from the second round of its Ignite animation initiative.

Created by Leto S Meade, CG-animated preschool series Hana’s Magic World weaves British Sign Language into the storytelling as it follows three friends, two of whom are deaf, exploring an enchanting world. Signing plays a central role in how the characters solve problems, communicate and care for the environment.

South African studio Triggerfish, which recently opened a base in the UK, is producing the series, which BBC Children’s noted can be easily adapted into international sign languages and audio translations.

The Ignite initiative was launched to “uncover, support and champion original, creator-driven animation that connects with audiences and stands the test of time.”

The second round launched in late 2023, following the first in 2021, which yielded three animated series: Duck & Frog, Captain Onion’s Buoyant Academy for Wayward Youth and The Underglow, which comes from Finland’s Gigglebug and A Productions in Bristol and has now started production.

Duck & Frog was launched on CBBC earlier this year, while Captain Onion’s Buoyant Academy for Wayward Youth is in full production and will deliver next year.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “In a media landscape that is increasingly complex for children to navigate, it is more important than ever that the BBC continues to create and deliver high-quality content for young audiences.

“Our Ignite programme has played a vital role in bringing fresh, original voices into UK animation and transforming these ideas into trusted content that truly resonates with children both in the UK and around the world.”