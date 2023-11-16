BBC Children’s launches second round of animation talent initiative Ignite

BBC Children’s & Education in the UK has launched a second round of its animation talent initiative Ignite.

The pubcaster is looking for “fresh, bold and innovative” animated TV series for a fully-funded development opportunity. Applications are now open and will close on February 8.

Successful creators will receive funding to co-develop their idea in partnership with the BBC, developing it into a proof of concept which will then be considered for a potential commission.

The BBC is on the lookout for UK-centric ideas that appeal to children of all ages from sole creators over the age of 18, collectives, animation studios, production companies or “anything in between.”

The first round of Ignite was launched in 2021 and received over 1,000 ideas. The initiative yielded three animation projects which are currently in the commissioning process: Duck & Frog, Captain Onion’s Buoyant Academy for Wayward Youth and The Underglow.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s & Education, said: “Whether you’ve been in the industry for years or just starting out, the beauty of Ignite is that it is open to anyone. We saw so many great ideas from the first initiative, we know the talent is out there and we’re really proud that we can facilitate the development and offer opportunity to new talent from across the whole of the country.

“We need a buoyant children’s sector and it is critical that there is more culturally relevant content for UK kids on our screens. Ensuring that happens is a key priority of mine and the BBC’s.”

In related news, BBC Children’s has ordered a third season of live-action comedy series Lagging for CBBC and iPlayer, where it will premiere next week. Produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions, Lagging (8×25’) centres on five young gamers who are best friends, as they face quests and conquer game worlds online while tackling the biggest game of all: the game of real life.