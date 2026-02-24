Banijay Rights’ unscripted slate makes appointment with Stacey Dooley’s Clickbait Clinic

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, has acquired sales rights to forthcoming BBC series The Clickbait Clinic with Stacey Dooley (working title).

A six-part documentary series for BBC One and iPlayer uncovers the truth behind some of the wildest health trends taking over our social media feeds.

The programme hails from Jane Root’s UK- and US-based production company Nutopia and will reveal how online trends are shaping our health choices.

The show joins Banijay Entertainment’s unscripted line-up for the London TV Screenings 2026, which includes America’s Toughest Jails for Discovery from Lucky 8; Channel 4’s Mission To Space with Francis Bourgeois from Shine TV; and Bear Grylls – Wild Reckoning for BBC One, BBC Cymru Wales and iPlayer from Tŷ’r Ddraig (part of Workerbee).

The Banijay Entertainment Showcase will be held on Wednesday at Bafta.