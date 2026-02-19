Please wait...
Banijay Kids & Family adds third-party properties to YouTube channel ZeeKay

CeREELs title Ella Gator is among the shows Banijay will represent on YouTube

Banijay Kids & Family has done deals with Signature Entertainment, Britt Allcroft Productions, Hoho Rights and CeREELs to represent their IP on YouTube.

All content will roll out across Banijay Kids & Family’s ZeeKay network of YouTube channels and digital brands.

The shows include a collection of animated and family projects from Signature Entertainment, such as Moomin and Maya the Bee specials, and films Combat Wombat, The Elfkins, Dreambuilders, Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon, Cinderella and Spy Cat.

From Britt Allcroft Productions, it is representing a suite of Mumfie programmes including three specials and seasons one to three; plus preschool shows from Hoho Rights spanning Cloud Babies, Shane the Chef, Abadas and Chickpea & Friends; and Ella Gator episodes and specials from CeREELs. It will also represent Simon’s Cat, which is part of Banijay UK.

They join Banijay Kids & Family-owned IP such as Totally Spies! and Mister Maker, plus other third-party titles like Horrid Henry.

Nico Franks 19-02-2026 ©C21Media
