Animation producer launches preschool channel Temi’s World on YouTube Kids

Children’s content producer Nathan Wilkes has launched an animated preschool channel and series called Temi’s World on YouTube Kids.

Wilkes created Temi’s World with early years specialist Toni Matthews. It is designed to help “every child feel seen, celebrated and inspired to learn through joyful play” and stars a loud, curious and imaginative Jamaican-British five-year-old called Temi. The series includes full episodes and shorts, with new content to be released every week.

Through animated adventures, silly challenges and lively learning moments, Temi’s World blends entertainment and education to help young children build confidence, communication skills and a love of discovery, while promoting skills from counting and language to emotional learning and social development.

“We’re creating the kind of show we wished existed when we were younger. Something where every child can see themselves, feels part of the fun and learn without realising it,” said Wilkes.

“We love that kids love watching kids, but so much of what you see online involves children being nudged to perform for views. We wanted to create something just as exciting, but safer and more intentional. We’re a tiny team making something with heart, and we hope it gives every child a space to laugh, grow and feel seen.”

Wilkes is a producer at Numberblocks animation studio Blue Zoo, where he has worked since 2020, although Blue Zoo is not involved with the project.

Matthews added: “As an early years educator, I see how powerful representation is. Temi’s World was built to reflect the children I’ve seen and worked with, especially those underrepresented in traditional media. This is about making learning feel joyful and inclusive.”