Amazon adds execs to AI Studios arm, taps Matt Newman to lead live-action

Amazon MGM Studios has named sports content exec Matt Newman to a new role overseeing live-action in its recently launched AI Studios division, as well as making several other additions to the Albert Cheng-led team.

Newman, who most recently served as Amazon’s head of original content for sports, will lead the live-action efforts within AI Studios, which aims to bring together generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) with “human-centred performance.”

The appointment comes two months after Cheng, who previously oversaw Prime Video in the US, was handed a new role as VP and head of AI Studios. Newman will report to Cheng.

In addition to Newman, who was also previously the co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, among other roles, three other execs were added to AI Studios. Jessica Fan has been named head of animation, June Lee is head of business development and operations, and Ken Nakada is principal, creative executive for live-action.

Amazon said Cheng is “building a team of creatives, business professionals and technologists to empower creators to responsibly integrate GenAI into content production through proprietary tools and services, expanding their visions.”

Amazon, like all the studios and streamers in Hollywood, has said that it does not believe AI will replace humans but will rather enhance human creativity. However, major concerns remain across the business as all manner of industries downsize their workforces to prepare for the future.

Just last week, Amazon MGM Studios’ corporate parent Amazon announced it will be cutting around 14,000 jobs. In a memo sent to staff, Amazon’s senior VP of people experience and technology Beth Galetti said: “Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well. What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly.

“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convinced that we need to be organised more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”