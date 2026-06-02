Keshet Studios taps Liz Cohen to lead scripted following Peter Traugott’s departure

LA-based Keshet Studios has named former Amazon MGM Studios and Jax Media exec Liz Cohen as its new executive VP of scripted.

She succeeds former Keshet Studios president Peter Traugott, who left the position earlier this year to become president of TV at Fifth Season.

In the LA-based role, Cohen will have oversight of Keshet scripted formats, third-party IP and originals. Her remit will span development, packaging and production of scripted projects, in addition to managing Keshet Studios’ first-look scripted TV deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Keshet Studios is the US production arm of global studio Keshet International, which is part of Israel’s Keshet Media Group. In recent months, it has landed a straight-to-series order from Netflix for the Claire Danes-led drama Lovesick, which is based on an original series from Israeli broadcaster Keshet 12. The project is being adapted by Sarah Treem (The Affair), with Keshet Studios producing alongside Universal Television.

Content being developed through its deal with Sony Pictures Television includes Save the Date from showrunner Dana Fox, while shows recently licensed by Keshet International include Keshet 12 dramas Unconditional (to Apple TV) and Red Alert (Paramount+).

Other titles produced by Keshet Studios include La Brea (NBC), The Baker & The Beauty (ABC), Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS), Echo 3 (Apple TV) and Our Boys (HBO).

Cohen joins the company after last year leaving Amazon, where she served as senior development executive, first looks and overall deals, a role that saw her working closely with the likes of LuckyChap, Sunday Night, Blossom Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Prior to her four years at Amazon, Cohen was senior VP of development at Jax Media, working on titles such as Emily in Paris, A Black Lady Sketch Show and The Other Two. Before that, she held production and development roles at On the Day Productions.

“Liz brings an extraordinary combination of creative judgement, industry relationships and production experience,” says Keshet International CEO Keren Shahar. “She has built trusted partnerships with some of the most exciting talent, producers and creators, particularly during her time at Amazon, where she worked across an impressive range of high-profile deals and projects. She has a sharp eye for premium storytelling and a taste level that feels incredibly complementary to Keshet’s creative identity – daring, distinctive and globally minded.”