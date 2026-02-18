Peter Traugott leaves Keshet Studios to become president of TV at Fifth Season

Keshet Studios president Peter Traugott has been named president of television at Fifth Season, while Noah Greenshner and Maggie Burkhead take on expanded roles at the US studio.

Traugott will lead the reorganised TV division behind series including Severance (Apple TV), His & Hers (Netflix), The Good Daughter (Peacock) and East of Eden (Netflix). He will report to Fifth Season CEO Graham Taylor, who took the solo reins at the end of 2025 when longtime partner Chris Rice left.

He succeeds Fifth Season’s former TV president Joe Hipps, who left in late 2024 and has since launched his own shingle in partnership with A24.

In addition to Traugott’s arrival, Fifth Season has elevated Greenshner to executive VP and head of TV creative, overseeing all creative aspects of the division, and Burkhead becomes senior VP of TV development and production.

Traugott, Greenshner and Burkhead will be responsible for continuing to grow the company’s TV slate. Fifth Season noted that both His & Hers and Severance fall under Greenshner and Burkhead’s purview.

Last week, it was revealed that Apple TV had acquired the IP and all rights to hit psychological sci-fi thriller Severance from Fifth Season in a deal valued at around US$70m, according to a Deadline report.

Traugott previously spent more than a decade at Keshet International, working on titles such as Our Boys for HBO, La Brea for NBC and A Small Light for Hulu. Before that, he founded his own prodco, TBD Entertainment, which had an overall deal with NBCUniversal, and prior to that led TV at Brillstein Grey Entertainment.

“This is a huge opportunity for us to add even more momentum to a television department that has been stacking hits,” said Taylor.

“Peter has been a force in the business for years. He’s got a rare combination of creative taste and business sense, which can be a gamechanger in a studio’s growth, and the body of work to prove it. As for Noah and Maggie, we’re of course deeply acquainted with their quality. They’ve been key figures in making Fifth Season what it is today, and their new roles will empower them to do even more great work. It’s a big moment for us, and we can’t wait to build the next wave of globally successful series.”

Traugott added: “With the company’s global production infrastructure, the top-tier creator relationships they’ve cultivated, and a development slate that’s stacked with premium IP, we’re in a great spot to continue to build on the group’s success and bring to life stories that are both culturally and commercially impactful.”