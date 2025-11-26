Content Americas passes 600 buyers and 100 exhibitors as all major channels, platforms and studios return for 2026 event

Buyer and exhibitor numbers are set to break records at Content Americas 2026, which is focused on connecting the Lat Am, US Hispanic and Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking entertainment business with international partners in Miami from January 19-22.

Registered buyers have passed 600, and with exhibitor numbers now above 100, the 2026 event is set to be the most significant to date, once again hosting a packed market floor, three-day conference, the Rose d’Or Latinos Awards and an expanded Create Americas and AI Festival agenda. Vertical programming will also be a cornerstone of Content Americas 2026 as this sector emerges.

Content Americas supera los 600 buyers y 100 expositores confirmando el regreso de todos los grandes canales, plataformas y estudios para el evento de 2026

Las cifras de buyers y expositores marcarán un récord en Content Americas 2026, que volverá a conectar al negocio del entretenimiento de América Latina, US Hispanic, España y Portugal con partners internacionales en Miami del 19 al 22 de enero.

Los buyers registrados ya superan los 600 y, con más de 100 expositores confirmados, la edición 2026 será la más relevante hasta la fecha, con un market floor expandido, tres días de conferencias, la tercera edición de los Premios Rose d’Or Latinos y una agenda ampliada de Create Americas y del AI Festival. La programación vertical será además uno de los pilares de Content Americas 2026, en línea con el crecimiento de este sector.

