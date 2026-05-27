Zinc Media Group, Andrea Hamilton team up to broaden Stars of Science appeal

Zinc Media Group has tapped Andrea Hamilton (The Voice, Strictly Come Dancing) to lead a refresh of the pan-Arab entertainment series Stars of Science, which will shoot in Qatar later this year.

One of the Arab world’s longest-running television formats, Stars of Science follows inventors from across the region as they develop ideas with the potential to change lives and industries.

Backed by the Qatar Foundation’s Qatar Science & Technology Park, the edutainment reality series is broadcast on a host of international, regional and local broadcasters around the Arab world.

For its 18th season, Zinc is leading a full creative reset of the format, including its visual identity and storytelling, to broaden the show’s appeal while retaining its focus on science and innovation.

The new episodes will be produced by The Edge, a Media City Qatar company and Zinc’s label in the Middle East, in both Arabic and English, with Zinc Distribution handling international sales.

Zinc will also oversee the marketing and communications strategy across the 22 Arab countries and the global Arab diaspora.

The Edge is currently casting inventors, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs from across the Arab world for the new season. It comes after the 17th season was won by Laid Dardabou.

Hamilton said: “Stars of Science already has an extraordinary legacy and cultural relevance across the region. The opportunity now is to evolve the format for a new generation of viewers, bringing more scale, emotion, jeopardy and entertainment storytelling while keeping innovation at the heart of the show. We want audiences to connect not just with the inventions, but with the people behind them.”