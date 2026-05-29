YouTube launches Little Dot Studios series to support creator-brand partnerships

YouTube has launched a series made by Little Dot Studios designed to help creators strike more effective brand partnerships on the platform.

The Brand Deal Desk is a five-part series hosted by YouTube creators Max Fosh, Erin White and Grace Andrews.

Set in a tongue-in-cheek office space, each host brings their expertise to break down brand agreement topics to help other creators navigate their own deals.

The hosts are joined by international YouTube creators such as the UK’s Nella Rose and Talia Mar, top Arabic creator Khalid Al Ameri and Germany’s Andong.

The series also offers tips from industry experts including Arcade and The Sidemen’s Jordan Schwarzenberger and Billion Dollar Boy chief marketing officer Becky Owens.

The series was originated and produced by Little Dot Studios, led by creative director and executive producer Kate Vogel and directed by Oliver Warren.

Hal Arnold, director of production at Little Dot Studios, said: “Creators today are building sophisticated media businesses, but navigating brand partnerships can still feel opaque, particularly for emerging talent trying to turn audience success into sustainable revenue.

“The Brand Deal Desk was designed to demystify that process in a way that feels genuinely useful, entertaining and creator-first.

“We wanted to create something that didn’t just explain the mechanics of brand deals but reflected the realities of creator culture and the ambition of modern YouTubers. Working with YouTube and such an incredible roster of creators and industry experts allowed us to build a series that’s practical, funny and rooted in real experience.”

All3Media-owned Little Dot Studios will also produce a special bonus episode live from the YouTube stage at Cannes Lions this year, showcasing a creator-brand partnership case study.