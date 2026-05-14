WTFN’s Radar hires former Fremantle, Banijay exec John Cameron as head of digital studios

Radar, the digital arm of Australian production and distribution group WTFN, has appointed John Cameron to the newly created role of head of digital studios.

Based in the UK, Cameron will report to Radar general manager Louisa Emery.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Radar’s digital channel network and for devising and implementing channel monetisation strategies. He will also oversee the delivery of content across Radar’s network of more than 25 managed digital channels.

Cameron has more than 20 years’ experience delivering content across digital, broadcast, branded campaigns and sport. He has held senior production roles at companies including Fremantle, Banijay, the Football Association and Atomized Studios.

Cameron has also led creative teams on some of the UK’s biggest entertainment franchises, notably Britain’s Got Talent, Big Brother, The X Factor, Sport Relief and Comic Relief. As executive digital producer on Britain’s Got Talent, Cameron and his team more than doubled the show’s social following in under two years.

Established in 2023, Radar spans content production, channel management, content licensing and digital rights protection, managing the digital presence of WTFN brands such as Bondi Vet and FAST channels including Life Down Under and Real Emergency.

Emery said: “John has worked for some of the biggest players and highest-profile content brands in our industry and brings valuable specialist knowledge and expertise to the team. Having a senior member of the team based in Europe will also prove a real asset.”

Cameron added: “Radar has quietly grown into one of the biggest and most impressive digital businesses operating today, managing many high-profile owned and partner channels, including Bondi Vet and Real Emergency.

“I am excited to now work with the team – as well as its creator, broadcaster and other IP owner partners – to explore additional opportunities to grow their brands and maximise their potential.”