Wooden Horse, Apricot Sea kids’ show Emma’s Dance Club gets moving for ABC

Production has started down under on Emma’s Dance Club, an Australian children’s live-action series created by performer Emma Watkins for the ABC.

Produced by Wooden Horse (Mother & Son) and Apricot Sea (Emma Memma), the preschool series will air on ABC Kids and ABC iview in 2027.

It has received major production investment from Screen Australia and the ABC and has been financed in association with Screen New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation. International sales will be handled by ABC Commercial.

Directed by Guy Edmonds (Caper Crew) and Shari Sebbens (Top End Bub), it stars Watkins as the founder of a new country town dance club that soon becomes a community hub.

Watkins, director at Apricot Sea, said: “Bringing Emma’s Dance Club to life alongside such a talented team of Australian creatives has been an absolute privilege. Together, we have built a vibrant, joyful world centred on movement, friendship and genuine connection, created with love, not just for children but for families everywhere.”

Melinda Wearne, ABC’s head of children and family, said: “The series celebrates the joys of dancing, friendship and community. Full of optimism and enthusiasm, Emma’s Dance Club will have our audiences twirling, tapping and twisting their daily dilemmas away.”

Louise Gough, Screen Australia’s director of narrative content, said: “Emma Watkins’ magic is her unique ability to connect with our littlest audiences and their families. Emma’s Dance Club celebrates the joys of friendship and community through the wonder of song and dance.”

Kylie Munnich, Screen NSW executive director said: “Our state is fast becoming a hub for family-friendly screen production.”