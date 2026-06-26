Wonder Project moves into kids’ content with two-season order for Fluff Piece

US-based studio and streaming platform Wonder Project is moving into kids and family content with the greenlighting of a new preschool series that combines live-action, real-time animation and puppetry.

The LA- and Texas-headquartered outfit, which has previously made shows in the faith-based and unscripted spaces, has ordered two seasons of Fluff Piece, a series following reporter Fiona Flash and her dog sidekick and photographer, Fluff, as they investigate unusual events and rumours around town.

Aimed at kids aged two to six, the project has an interactive format that encourages viewers to take part in solving mysteries while building their curiosity, fact-checking and critical-thinking skills.

Produced by The Mad Ones Productions and created and written by Sylvia Brindis, Shane Snow and Brian Donegan, the series will launch on Wonder Project’s Prime Video channel on July 9.

Wonder Project has commissioned 22 episodes in total (10 for season one and 12 for season two), with two new episodes set to be released weekly. The first season will feature more than 15 original songs from Chicago-based musician Devin Delaney of Noisefloor.

Executive producers are Brindis, Snow and Robert O’Neill, with Donegan, Brandon XIV, Nick Bartlett, Erica Duffy and Jessica Black producing and Cory Coken, Jamie Vanadia and Bryen Hensley co-executive producing.

Wonder Project was founded in 2021 by filmmaker Jon Erwin and former Netflix and YouTube executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten. In 2024, it signed a deal with Amazon to produce a slate of faith-based series and films for Prime Video. The first project greenlit under that deal was House of David, which follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride.

In October 2025, it launched its subscription streaming offering, also called Wonder Project, via Amazon’s Prime Video in the US, while this spring it agreed a deal to remake Aussie canine competition format Muster Dogs in US.