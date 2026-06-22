VRT in Belgium greets airport format Hello Goodbye

NEWS BRIEF: VRT in Belgium has commissioned a local adaptation of long-running Dutch reality format Hello Goodbye, to be produced by Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) Belgium, filmed in Brussels Airport and hosted by Manu Van Acker.

Created by WBITVP label BlazHoffski, the format captures the stories, joys and tears of travellers at busy airport terminals. It has generated more than 500 episodes worldwide and now spans 14 international versions in territories including Canada, Brazil, France, Italy and the Netherlands, where it has run for 25 seasons.