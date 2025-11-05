VME Media picks up French animated kids’ series Miss Moon, Zak Storm and Leon

VME Media in the US has picked up French animated kids’ series Zak Storm and Leon from Paris-based PGS Entertainment.

VME Media has also renewed its partnership for animated series Miss Moon for its English-language kids’ channel Primo TV.

Coproduced with Method Animation and Zag, Zak Storm centres on a boy who ends up on a pirate ship in the Bermuda Triangle after being struck by a giant wave while surfing. He must become the captain of the ship in order to get home.

Produced by Hari, Leon is a shortform, dialogue-free comedy series about a persevering but clumsy lion and his animal friends living in the African savannah.

Miss Moon is about a magical nanny who takes care of three kids while their parents are at work.

All three series, distributed by PGS Entertainment, will air on VME and Primo TV from January next year.