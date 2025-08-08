Vice Media to grow content investment after raising $75m with new credit facility

LA-based Vice Media has raised US$75m via a new credit facility led by Western Alliance Bank, with plans to use the funds to support content investment through Vice Studios.

The company said the credit facility is part of a larger five-year, US$500m investment in developing and producing scripted and unscripted content for TV, streaming and digital.

As well as the new credit facility, Vice Media’s co-owner Fortress Investment Group is backing its content slate with an undisclosed equity investment.

Vice Studios is led by former Amazon and Paramount executive Amy Powell, who was named president in May.

With the additional access to capital, Vice said its studio division will continue to focus on crime, music, sports, comedy and counter-culture while also producing select films.

Powell said the credit facility marks “a major milestone in scaling Vice Studios into a home for distinctive, impactful storytelling.”

Scripted series produced under the Vice Studios umbrella include Gangs of London (Sky Atlantice/AMC+) and the upcoming UK action adventure series Atomic (Sky Atlantic), in addition to the HBO Max documentary Bama Rush.

Vice Media’s portfolio of companies includes talent agency Cuba Pictures and earlier this year it acquired California-based commercials and branded content outfit London Alley Entertainment, subsequently merging it with London-based Pulse Films. Outside of Vice Studios, Vice Media’s other divisions are Vice TV, Vice News and Vice Marketing and Advertising.

Adam Stotsky, a former NBCUniversal and Dick Clark Productions executive, was also appointed as CEO in June following the departure of Bruce Dixon, who helped steward the business as it emerged from bankruptcy in 2023.

“Our goal is to cultivate an environment that empowers talent to produce bold ideas – stories that resonate now and have long-term enduring value,” added Powell. “Partnering with Western Alliance gives us the flexibility to scale while staying true to the kind of authentic and innovative content that defines the Vice brand.”