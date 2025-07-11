Viaplay puts football docuseries Sports vs Money with Simon Jordan in back of the net

Scandinavian streamer Viaplay has greenlit football documentary series Sports vs Money with Simon Jordan, to be presented by the former Crystal Palace Football Club chairman.

The four-part series is being produced by Grant Best (Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum & Dad) and will premiere on August 12 across the Nordics and Netherlands.

It sees Talk Sport presenter Jordan reveal how money is reshaping football as he travels the world to meet contributors such as ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, former Premier League boss Rick Parry and Andrea Agnelli, one of the architects of the doomed European Super League plan.

Peter Nørrelund, executive VP and chief sports and business development officer at Viaplay Group, said: “With Simon Jordan at the helm, Sport vs Money delivers a bold, compelling and timely look at the mechanisms influencing the sport from the inside out.

“This is essential viewing for anyone who loves the game, wishes to understand how it works – and where it’s headed.”