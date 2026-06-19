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Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan serve up local MasterChefs

Much-travelled format MasterChef

NEWS BRIEF: Uzbekistan broadcaster Zo’r TV and Azerbaijan’s public broadcaster Ictimai TV have become the latest international networks to commission local versions of Banijay Rights’ culinary competition format MasterChef.

Both countries have greenlit 10-episode runs as part of deals brokered by Alexander Rubanov, VP for Romania, CIS, Ukraine, Georgia, Baltics and Turkey, at Banijay Rights. The adaptations follow news of the forthcoming return of MasterChef Asia, which will air in India, South-East Asia, Greater China, Japan, Korea and the Middle East, and is produced by Warner Bros Discovery and CreAsia Studio, part of Endemol Shine India.

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C21 reporter 19-06-2026 ©C21Media
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