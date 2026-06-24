UK broadcasters welcome government Green Paper on shift towards IPTV

An alliance of UK broadcasters has welcomed the government’s Media Green Paper on the future of the UK sector and its transition to a digital-first future.

The Future TV Taskforce, made up of the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, 5, STV in Scotland and S4C in Wales, said it supports a carefully planned and managed shift to internet-delivered TV (IPTV) in 2034.

It follows yesterday’s publication of the lengthy Green Paper, which sets out a new strategic direction for the government’s media policy to address the challenges caused by the “explosion of seemingly unlimited content, accessed primarily via the internet.”

The interventions it is consulting on aim to make trustworthy news easy to find, ensure audiences can continue to enjoy universal access to trusted and high-quality television content and support public service media providers.

The paper acknowledges that UK broadcasters have been usurped by global streaming services, video sharing platforms and social media companies when it comes to commanding the public’s attention.

Broadcasters have made moves to keep pace with the change on their streaming platforms such as iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player. Meanwhile, Freely, the free streaming platform developed by Everyone TV and backed by UK broadcasters, was rolled out in 2024.

The Future TV Taskforce said any change to how TV is delivered in the future should form part of a broader shift towards a fully digital society “in which everyone can participate.”

The Taskforce believes the transition to IPTV could also unlock wider economic and societal benefits, while supporting the long-term sustainability of public service media.

Jonathan Thompson, chair of the Future TV Taskforce and CEO of Everyone TV, said: “We welcome the government’s Media Green Paper, which recognises the consumer-led shift towards internet-delivered television.

“As part of a wider move towards a fully inclusive digital society in the mid-2030s, we support a carefully managed transition in which no-one is left behind.”