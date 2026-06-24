Training outfit ScreenSkills’ CEO Laura Mansfield to exit in mid-August

Laura Mansfield is stepping down from her role as CEO of UK training body ScreenSkills this summer.

Upon her departure in mid-August, chair Lisa Opie will step in as executive chair and lead the company with chief operating officer Matt Fox until a new CEO is appointed.

After taking up the job in January 2024, Mansfield established a five-year strategy, focusing on developing a highly skilled and well-trained workforce with rapid identification and addressing of skills gaps and shortages.

According to ScreenSkills, income in the last financial year grew by 14%, with 2026/27 set to see over £20m (US$26.4m) invested across the sector. Last year ScreenSkills supported almost 34,000 people, with reach beyond London growing to 67%.

Opie said: “As the screen sector faces rapid change driven by technology, market shifts and evolving audience expectations, ScreenSkills’ role is more crucial than ever. Laura has revitalised ScreenSkills and led us through the first and most critical phase of that mission with energy, passion, skill and dedication.

“The sector is better placed to face those challenges because of her work. The board of trustees and I are very grateful to her and wish her every success.”

Mansfield said: “Our five-year strategy set out an ambitious direction, and I am immensely proud of how far the team and I have come in delivering it. Our UK-wide approach ensures that talent development reaches every corner of the country. The foundations for the next phase are in place, and I leave ScreenSkills in great shape to build on them.”