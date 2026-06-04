Tomb Raider King heads anime platform Crunchyroll’s roster of new titles

Sony-owned anime platform Crunchyroll has announced a number of new series acquisitions that it will stream this year, including Tomb Raider King.

Tomb Raider King, which follows an explorer who excavates mysterious tombs containing relics that grant their owners supernatural abilities, will be streamed globally, excluding Asia and Russia.

Additional titles to debut this summer include Goodbye Lara, I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand, Saga of Tanya the Evil (season two), The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power, The Ogre’s Bride, The Villager of Level 999, Victoria of Many Faces and Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games.

Scheduled for the fall are Firefly Wedding and The Apothecary Diaries (S3), while coming soon are Sasaki & Peeps (S2) and Overgeared.