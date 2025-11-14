Please wait...
The Africa Channel lines up Dr Mark’s Animal Show

Dr Mark’s Animal Show

NEWS BRIEF: The Africa Channel is gearing up to launch a family-skewing series fronted by Dr Mark Ofua in the Americas, in which the Nigerian wildlife veterinarian and presenter teaches about animals ranging from chimps to pangolins.

Dr Mark’s Animal Show will debut on November 27 on The Africa Channel, which is available on pay TV across the US, Canada and Caribbean. The show, which will also be available on streaming service Demand Africa in February, originally launched in Africa in 2023.

