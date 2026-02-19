TF1, Rai Kids and RTBF commission third season of preschool series Alice & Lewis

Broadcasters TF1 in France, Rai Kids in Italy and Belgium’s RTBF have jointly commissioned a third season of animated preschool series Alice & Lewis.

Coproduced by Studio TF1’s Blue Spirit Productions in France and Mobo in Italy, Alice & Lewis is a comedy-adventure series inspired by classic tale Alice in Wonderland.

The first season premiered on TF1 in 2020 and has been sold, along with season two, into more than 100 territories.

Buyers include Globo in Brazil, Warner Bros Discovery EMEA and APAC, TVC in Spain, RTS in Switzerland, Israel’s Hop, China’s JY, Finland’s YLE, DR in Denmark and Radio Canada.

Season three, for which Rai Kids and RTBF have joined as commissioning broadcasters, is currently in production. Studio TF1 distributes the series internationally.

Sylvie Mahé, deputy MD of Blue Spirit Productions, said: “The series has already proven its strong international appeal and, with fresh storylines and characters, we’re confident season three will further strengthen its position as a must-watch for kids and families worldwide.”