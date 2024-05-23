Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

TF1 boards Nightsleeper in suspense thriller acquisition from Fremantle

TF1 has acquired British thriller Nightsleeper from Fremantle

French commercial broadcaster TF1 has acquired forthcoming British suspense thriller Nightsleeper from Fremantle.

Produced by Fremantle’s Euston Films for BBC One and iPlayer, the 6×60’ series is created and written by Nick Leather (Murdered for Being Different) and stars Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London).

Nightsleeper is a real-time thriller about the hacking of a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London, and a government agency’s frantic efforts to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

Leather exec produces with Euston Films’ MD Kate Harwood, Jamie Magnus Stone (Ten Pound Poms) and the BBC’s network drama commissioning editor Gaynor Holmes. Stone directs with John Hayes (Dublin Murders), while Laura Grace writes episodes four and five. Jonathan Curling (The Sister) is producer, while Daisy Costello is coproducer.

Fremantle handles global distribution.

Karolina Kaminska 23-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

More bad news for UK screen sector as ITV set to axe 200 jobs in restructure
Potential Paramount Global-Sony merger dominates LA Screenings chatter
Anton to supercharge TV series slate after $108m BlackRock investment
Sony leans into 'power of the procedural' amid genre's revival
Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller