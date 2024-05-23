TF1 boards Nightsleeper in suspense thriller acquisition from Fremantle

French commercial broadcaster TF1 has acquired forthcoming British suspense thriller Nightsleeper from Fremantle.

Produced by Fremantle’s Euston Films for BBC One and iPlayer, the 6×60’ series is created and written by Nick Leather (Murdered for Being Different) and stars Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London).

Nightsleeper is a real-time thriller about the hacking of a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London, and a government agency’s frantic efforts to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

Leather exec produces with Euston Films’ MD Kate Harwood, Jamie Magnus Stone (Ten Pound Poms) and the BBC’s network drama commissioning editor Gaynor Holmes. Stone directs with John Hayes (Dublin Murders), while Laura Grace writes episodes four and five. Jonathan Curling (The Sister) is producer, while Daisy Costello is coproducer.

Fremantle handles global distribution.