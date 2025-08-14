Please wait...
Please wait...

TelevisaUnivision will adapt ATV’s Turkish drama Foster Mother in Mexico

TelevisaUnivision is adapting Turkish drama Foster Mother (Ağlama Anne)

TelevisaUnivision will adapt the Turkish drama Foster Mother (Ağlama Anne) distributed by ATV Distribution.

It will be locally titled Hermanas, un Amor Compartido (Sisters, a Shared Love) and is scheduled to premiere in the first quarter of 2026 on Las Estrellas.

The new melodrama, which is currently being filmed at the Televisa San Ángel studios in Mexico City, is produced by Silvia Cano, whose latest production, Regalo de Amor is currently airing on Las Estrellas.

The announcement comes shortly after another adaptation of a Turkish melodrama, Las hijas de la señora García (a Mexican version of Avşar Film’s Mrs Fazilet and Her Daughters), became Univision’s most successful drama in the US during the 2024/2025 season, reaching 10 million viewers throughout its entire run.

The cast of Sisters, a Shared Love features Adriana Louvier as Monica and Danna García as Rebecca, as well as Osvaldo Benavides as Alonso and Juan Martín Jáuregui as Camilo.

The story follows Rebeca and Mónica, two sisters who have always been close, supporting each other in everything, and remaining best friends. Until one day, they are forced to share and fight for the love of Aura, Rebeca’s biological daughter, who lives filled with guilt for having abandoned her.

Foster Mother aired in Türkiye in 2018 on ATV. It was produced by Süreç Film, written by Serdar Oğuz, and directed by Feride Kaytan.

Gonzalo Larrea 14-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions
US, UK 'falling behind' South Korea, Japan and Turkey in global content race
France's Ankama takes Andarta Pictures out of receivership with majority stake purchase
Canada's CBC picks up Beta Film's historical epic Rise of the Raven
Paramount pins down UFC rights in seven-year deal with TKO worth $7.7bn

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE