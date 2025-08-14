TelevisaUnivision will adapt ATV’s Turkish drama Foster Mother in Mexico

TelevisaUnivision will adapt the Turkish drama Foster Mother (Ağlama Anne) distributed by ATV Distribution.

It will be locally titled Hermanas, un Amor Compartido (Sisters, a Shared Love) and is scheduled to premiere in the first quarter of 2026 on Las Estrellas.

The new melodrama, which is currently being filmed at the Televisa San Ángel studios in Mexico City, is produced by Silvia Cano, whose latest production, Regalo de Amor is currently airing on Las Estrellas.

The announcement comes shortly after another adaptation of a Turkish melodrama, Las hijas de la señora García (a Mexican version of Avşar Film’s Mrs Fazilet and Her Daughters), became Univision’s most successful drama in the US during the 2024/2025 season, reaching 10 million viewers throughout its entire run.

The cast of Sisters, a Shared Love features Adriana Louvier as Monica and Danna García as Rebecca, as well as Osvaldo Benavides as Alonso and Juan Martín Jáuregui as Camilo.

The story follows Rebeca and Mónica, two sisters who have always been close, supporting each other in everything, and remaining best friends. Until one day, they are forced to share and fight for the love of Aura, Rebeca’s biological daughter, who lives filled with guilt for having abandoned her.

Foster Mother aired in Türkiye in 2018 on ATV. It was produced by Süreç Film, written by Serdar Oğuz, and directed by Feride Kaytan.