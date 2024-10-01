Studio 100 International hires Lucrecia Magnanini to shop its film slate

Germany-based kids and family distributor Studio 100 International has appointed Lucrecia Magnanini as manager of sales & acquisitions for international movie projects from its subsidiary Studio 100 Film.

Magnanini has previously worked at Global Screen, a Telepool brand, where she managed theatrical sales in key markets such as Asia, Eastern Europe, Greece, and inflight rights.

In her new role, she will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction of Studio 100 Film, with a focus on growing the company’s portfolio and fostering strong relationships with international distributors and producers.

She will be responsible for the management of theatrical sales in key markets such as Latin America, Eastern Europe and Asia as well as inflight rights.

Thorsten Wegener, director of business operations at Studio 100 International, said: “Lucrecia’s extensive background in global film sales and her proven track record in the industry make her an invaluable asset to Studio 100. Her passion for family entertainment and her strategic vision will be instrumental in helping us build new partnerships and broaden our reach in the international market.”