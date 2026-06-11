Social media giant X teams with ITV for soccer original Inside the World Cup

US social media site X has partnered with UK commercial broadcaster ITV and its branded entertainment subsidiary BE Studio for new football-focused series Inside the World Cup.

Described by X as “a landmark broadcast collaboration”, the 11-episode series is produced by ITV Sport, part of ITV Studios. It promises unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the FIFA World Cup 2026 journey of the England squad, as well as reports on many competing nations. There will also be matchday build-up, analysis and game highlights.

Hosted by ITV Sports’ reporter Gabriel Clarke, Inside the World Cup launches this week, with each episode streaming on X first, then on ITV’s streamer ITVX.

The series is part of X’s premium content strand X Originals, which has previously produced programming such as NFL show Inside the NFL, and Real Talks, about Spanish side Real Madrid.

Jonathan Lewis, MD at X, said: “Our partnership with ITV is game-changing for football fans. It blends X’s prowess as the digital home of real-time football conversation and storytelling, with ITV’s world-class sports broadcasting credentials to deliver a richer experience with more analysis and insights throughout the tournament.

“We’re excited to create a seamless viewing experience for fans, whether they’re watching on ITV and ITVX, engaging with the action on X, or enjoying exclusive coverage from the series.”

Bhavit Chandrani, director at BE Studio at ITV, said: “Teaming up with X for this original series brings a unique opportunity to showcase the real heart and soul of the tournament from the camps of England and other nations. With Gabriel Clarke leading the charge, Inside the World Cup will offer fans exclusive insights and drama and is the perfect accompaniment to our exclusive World Cup match coverage on ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX.

“It’s not just about the games, it’s about the stories that make football unforgettable, and we’re thrilled to partner with X to amplify them for audiences everywhere.”