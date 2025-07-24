Sky Arts orders docuseries about timeless Christmas movies

NEWS BRIEF: UK free-to-air cultural channel Sky Arts has greenlit two seasons of a show that looks at classic Christmas movies, from It’s a Wonderful Life to Bad Santa.

Classic Christmas Movies (6×60′), produced and distributed by London-based prodco 3DD, has also been pre-bought by SBS in Australia and Sky New Zealand. In the show, host Ian Nathan tells the story behind beloved Yuletide-themed films such as Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually and Muppets Christmas Carol. C21 recently explored ongoing demand for Christmas-themed programming in this C21investigates piece.