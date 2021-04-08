RTP’s 3 Women travel to Finland

Finnish broadcaster YLE has acquired Portuguese fact-based period drama 3 Women from French distributor Oble, following its premiere on Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

Produced by local prodco David & Golias, the 13×45’ drama tells the story of three women – writer Natália Correia, publisher Snu Abecassis and journalist Vera Lagoa – who contributed to Portugal’s April Revolution in 1974 which ended the 40-year reign of dictator António de Oliveira Salazar.

YLE is the first international buyer for the series and will broadcast it in the autumn.

After the success of the first season on RTP1, season two has already been commissioned and will air in early 2022.

Hugo Brisbois, co-founder of Oble, said: “3 Women is a high-class period drama series that has really struck a chord with viewers in Portugal, highlighting the role of three strong and charismatic women who fought for their people’s emancipation. It particularly resonates nowadays, honouring the figures who helped Western societies to achieve unprecedented social breakthroughs.”