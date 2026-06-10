Radial hires ex-Paramount exec Brendon Thomas as chief revenue officer

US-based distributor and studio Radial Entertainment has appointed former Paramount Global exec Brendon Thomas as chief revenue officer.

In his new role, Thomas will oversee the overall revenue strategy across various areas of the business, including distribution, licensing and advertising.

A key aspect of the role is leading revenue generation for the company’s library, recent acquisitions and expanding global content portfolio, in addition to building new revenue lines, said Radial.

He will report to CEO Jeff Shultz, with whom he previously worked at Paramount Global. Other members of the Radial team include exec VP of global licensing and international distribution Julie Dansker, exec VP of North American digital distribution Daniel Gagliardi and exec VP of global advertising and partnerships Matt Katrosar.

During his time at Paramount Global, Thomas was the senior VP of distribution and business development and before that was head of global distribution at Paramount-owned AVoD platform Pluto TV.

“Brendon and I have built together for nearly a decade. He led our most important distribution deals and strategic partnerships at Paramount and he’s the best commercial operator I know. There was no one else I wanted in this seat,” said Shultz.

Thomas added: “Independent content libraries are entering their most valuable era – platforms need scale, advertisers want premium AVoD inventory, and global [free ad-supported streaming television] is still in early innings. Radial has the catalogue, the distribution leadership and the platform relationships to win this moment.

“My focus is on accelerating the revenue engine the team has built to put Radial at the forefront of our industry’s transformation. Working with Jeff again, and the opportunity to build upon what Julie, Daniel and the team have put in place, is why I’m here.”