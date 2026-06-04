Producer Don Carmody partners CMPA to set up int’l copro mentorship scheme

The Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) and film and TV producer Don Carmody have joined forces to launch the CMPA Don Carmody International Coproduction Mentorship Program.

Supported by a C$100,000 (US$71,858) commitment from Carmody, the programme will fund one producer annually over the next 10 years to participate in a 20-week paid mentorship placement. The initiative is designed to provide hands-on, on-the-job training on international coproduction projects.

Participants will develop their business, creative and technical abilities under the guidance of seasoned Canadian producers, accelerating their career advancement while building the global impact of Canada’s media entertainment industry.

The application deadline for the mentorship programme is July 10. More information regarding eligibility criteria and the application process can be found on the official programme webpage.

Born in Rhode Island and raised in Montreal, Carmody’s career spans over five decades and over 130 films and television productions.

The US-Canadian producer and former CMPA board member is widely recognised for his success in bridging the Canadian and Hollywood production sectors, having brought over US$2bn in film and television production projects to Canada.

It comes as Carmody’s career will be chronicled in a documentary feature set to premiere this year.

“I am very pleased to partner with the CMPA on this mentorship programme. It is very important to me that we continue to support and train upcoming Canadian producers as we grow our industry. When I started in this business many, many years ago, there were no programmes available and learning to be a producer was definitely a ‘hit or miss,’ ‘seat of the pants’ or much more often ‘train wreck waiting to happen’ experience,” said Carmody.

The CMPA’s president and CEO Reynolds Mastin added: “International coproductions have become increasingly critical to getting projects financed, made and seen by global audiences. Canada has some of the best producing talent in the world, but navigating the complexities of the global marketplace requires real, hands-on experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Don Carmody as he builds a legacy of investing in the next generation of Canadian producers.”