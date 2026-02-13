Apple buys IP and rights to pricey sci-fi series Severance from Fifth Season

Apple has acquired the IP and all rights to hit US sci-fi psychological thriller Severance from producer Fifth Season.

The deal, first reported by Deadline, is said to be worth US$70m and was finalised late last year.

Under the agreement, Apple TV’s own in-house production arm, Apple Studios, will produce all further seasons of the Emmy-winning show.

Severance will now join other titles such as Palm Royale and Your Friends & Neighbours in the Apple Studios portfolio.

The show stars Adam Scott (Parks & Recreation) as a man who leads a team at a shady company whose employees have undergone a procedure to surgically divide their memories between their work and personal lives. However, an unravelling mystery forces him to confront the true nature of his work.

Two seasons of Severance have streamed on Apple TV, with the show quickly becoming one of the service’s most critically and commercially successful series.

However, reports suggest the incredibly expensive show, which is said to cost up to US$20m an episode, had begun to place a big financial burden on Fifth Season. Those concerns resulted in Apple approaching Fifth Season about a potential buy-out that could secure the future of the show.

Apple has already greenlit a third season of Severance and reportedly plans to extend that to a fourth, and likely final, season.