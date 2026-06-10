Pernel Media to unearth more Raiders of the Lost Pharaohs for France Télévisions

French prodco Pernel Media has secured a green light from pubcaster France Télévisions for a second season of Raiders of the Lost Pharaohs, its documentary series following the race to uncover ancient Egypt’s greatest secrets.

The first season, produced for France Télévisions, History UK, TV5 Québec and ZDFinfo and distributed internationally by France TV Distribution, averaged one million viewers per episode and broke non-linear audience records on the France.tv streaming platform, according to Pernel.

The new season charts the stories of the pioneering figures who shaped Egyptology, among them Gaston Maspero, Flinders Petrie, Howard Carter, Amelia Edwards and Ludwig Borchardt – set against a backdrop of colonial rivalry, nationalist uprising and the First World War. Each of the six feature-length episodes centres on a landmark discovery and a pharaoh.

“Telling the ancient Egypt story through the eyes of the first explorers is bringing a new, immersive, and vibrant experience. An engaging and cinematic approach that created a real success for France Télévisions and its digital platform,” said Caroline Behar, head of international coproductions and acquisitions at France Télévisions.

Samuel Kissous, executive producer and founder of Pernel Media, said: “Raiders of the Lost Pharaohs proved there is a global audience for this kind of storytelling. With this new season, we go deeper into the golden age of Egyptology, to the discoveries that defined our understanding of the ancient world.”

Raiders of the Lost Pharaohs is directed by Sigrid Clément, Sandrine Del Sol and Marie Laurence Rincé, and produced by Fabrice Frank. Delivery is scheduled for early 2027 and international sales are handled by France TV Distribution.