Eccho Rights picks up pair of Grafi2000 titles as it expands into Turkish animation

Scandinavia-based distributor Eccho Rights has expanded its portfolio of Turkish content into animation by picking up worldwide television and theatrical rights to two of the country’s best known franchises.

King Shakir (Kral Şakir) and Super Team (Süper Bir Takım) are both produced by Grafi2000 Productions and expand the Eccho portfolio beyond live-action drama.

King Shakir is Turkey’s longest-running animated series. Created by Varol Yaşaroğlu and produced by Grafi2000 for Cartoon Network Turkey, the comedy-adventure series has been on air since 2016 and spans 400 episodes, alongside four theatrical feature films.

Set in a vibrant, fantastical version of Istanbul and centred on the irrepressible lion cub Şakir, his mismatched family and their elephant lodger Necati, the series blends everyday domestic comedy with increasingly ambitious storytelling.

Super Team, also created and produced by Varol Yaşaroğlu at Grafi2000, is a superhero comedy series comprising 52 episodes. The series follows Birce and Birol, two very different children whose paths cross on a farm, as they assemble an unlikely team of heroes.

The franchise is now expanding to the big screen, with its first theatrical feature, Süper Bir Takım: Varol Abi’nin Çizgi Film Makinesi, premiering at the end of May.

The agreement with Grafi2000 grants Eccho Rights worldwide TV rights to both franchises, as well as theatrical rights to all four King Shakir films and the new Super Team feature.

Eccho Rights will begin introducing both titles to international buyers in the coming months, starting at NEM Dubrovnik this week.