Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Peacock greenlights Heyday Television novel adaptation Apples Never Fall

NBCUniversal (NBCU) streamer Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to Apples Never Fall, a limited series produced by Universal International Studios-backed Heyday Television.

Melanie Marnich

The project is based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who also authored the popular books Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, which were adapted at HBO and Hulu respectively.

Peacock secured the adaptation rights in a competitive situation and has attached Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair) as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Heyday Television principal David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) will executive produce alongside Moriarty, Jillian Share and Albert Page, who was this week named president of Heyday Television’s US arm. International rights are being handled by NBCU Global Distribution.

The project follows the Delaneys, a seemingly idyllic family of four who have recently sold their successful tennis academy. However, when a wounded young woman shows up at their door, their seemingly perfect life begins to unravel.

Last month, NBCU and parent company Comcast said it plans to double its investment in original content to more than US$3bn in 2022 after spending around US$1.5bn in 2021.

Other recent Peacock green lights include Dead Day, a supernatural drama from Universal Television, Aftershock Media and producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 10-02-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

20th Television’s Albert Page named president at Heyday Television US
Peacock to double original content spend to $3bn in 2022 but losses mount
Peacock brings Dead Day to life with Universal Television, Aftershock Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales and acquisitions chief Shirley Bowers exits Red Arrow Studios International
Banijay UK eyes expansion through scripted, natural history prodco acquisitions
Banijay appoints Claire O'Donohoe to take UK formats to US market
Disney Branded TV hires Fox alum Charlie Andrews for live-action, alternative role
AMC brings in Anna Fishko as new Orphan Black series moves ahead