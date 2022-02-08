20th Television’s Albert Page named president at Heyday Television US

Heyday Television, the Universal International Studios-backed production entity behind series such as Netflix’s Clickbait and BBC One’s The Capture, has appointed former 20th Television exec Albert Page as president of its US operation.

Page, who previously served as VP of drama at 20th Television (formerly 20th Century Fox Television Studios), will be responsible for building out the company’s scripted slate of high-end programming.

During a three-year spell at the studio, Page oversaw development on series including Washington Black (Hulu), Love, Victor (Hulu), Big Sky (ABC), R L Stine’s Just Beyond anthology series (Disney+) and coming-of-age drama The Crossover (Disney+).

He also managed the studio’s overall deals with talent including Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (Love, Victor), Jon Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and Dan Fogelman (This Is Us).

Prior to that, Page was head of television at Temple Hill Entertainment and before that VP of creative at XBox Entertainment Studios.

Heyday Television, which is headed up by David Heyman, was launched as a joint venture between Heyman and Universal International Studios in 2015. The US operation was previously led by Jillian Share, who joined Entertainment One as co-president of film production in August 2021.

Recent projects from Heyday Television include Clickbait, which it coproduced with Tony Ayres Productions and Matchbox Pictures, and thriller The Capture, which was BBC iPlayer’s biggest new title of 2019.

On the development front, Heyday Television optioned the adaptation rights to Australian author Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel Apples Never Fall. It is also in development on a TV adaptation of Canadian author Ashley Audrain’s 2021 debut The Push.