Peacock brings Dead Day to life with Universal Television, Aftershock Media

NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to Dead Day, a supernatural drama from Universal Television, Aftershock Media and producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson.

The project, based on AfterShock’s comic book series created by Ryan Parrott, reunites Plec and Williamson, who have previously collaborated on the long-running US supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries for The CW.

AfterShock Media is a partnership between Rive Gauche and AfterShock Comics, with the goal of combining the former’s expertise in content production and distribution with a vast library of comic-book IP.

Plec and Williamson are adapting the comic for TV and will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. The story follows a group of characters as they navigate the annual ‘dead day,’ when the dead come back to take care of unfinished business.

Williamson is currently in post-production on a new thriller, titled Sick, for Miramax Studios. He is producing the project and was recently an executive producer on the new Scream movie. Plec is showrunning the supernatural young-adult drama Vampire Academy, which she co-created.

Other executive producers on Dead Day are Ben Fast, Emily Cummins, Lee Kramer, Jon Kramer and David Sigurani. Creator Parrott is a consulting producer.