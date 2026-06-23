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Peacock cancels Emilia Clarke espionage drama Ponies after one season

Ponies stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Me Before You) and Haley Lu Richardson

US streamer Peacock has cancelled its spy drama Ponies, starring Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Me Before You) and Haley Lu Richardson, after one season.

The eight-part first season, created by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson and produced by Universal Television and Pacesetter Productions, premiered on the Comcast-owned streaming service in mid-January.

Distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, the show had also been acquired by Canadian network Showcase, Sky in the UK and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Set in 1977, Ponies – which is an acronym standing for ‘persons of no interest’ – follows two spies who work anonymously as secretaries in the US embassy in Moscow until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR and they both become CIA operatives.

Fogel is the executive producer, director and co-writer, while Iserson is exec producer, showrunner and co-writer. Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven) is executive producing through her Pacesetter Productions, with the company’s exec VP, Alison Mo Massey, serving as co-executive producer. Katherine Bridle is also a co-exec producer.

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Jordan Pinto 23-06-2026 ©C21Media

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