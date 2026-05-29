PBS Kids orders second season of Lyla in the Loop, adds special

PBS Kids in the US has renewed Lyla in the Loop, with a 24×30′ second season of the animated series now in production with Philadelphia-based Mighty Picnic.

Aimed at children aged four to eight, the new run also includes a special and is set to launch in 2027.

The series, coproduced by Pipeline Studios, aims to reinforce kids’ critical and computational thinking skills and empower them to become creative and strategic problem-solvers. It was created by producer and showrunner Dave Peth, founder of Mighty Picnic.

The show follows a dynamic seven-year-old girl living in a big city with her loving family and fantastical blue sidekick Stu as they run their family restaurant and contribute to their community.

“Lyla in the Loop has become a favourite among our audience for its creative storytelling, innovative curriculum, close-knit group of family and friends and, of course, the fantastical Stu,” said Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager, PBS Kids and Education.

“It’s now more important than ever to continue bringing safe, high-quality children’s media to kids across the country, and we’re thrilled to be able to do that with this fun, educational series.”

The show’s production team also includes executive producer and head writer Monique D Hall, exec producer Laurie Rabin and story editor Renae J Ruddock.