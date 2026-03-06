Paramount+ greenlights relationship series from Love is Blind maker Kinetic Content

Paramount+ has greenlit a new unscripted relationship series working titled Making Love from US-based production company Kinetic Content (Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight).

Created and executive produced by Kinetic principal Chris Coelen, the US show is described as a “new take on romance” and will launch in 2027.

According to a logline, Making Love is a “bold new relationship experiment, where singles take their destiny into their own hands and attempt to turn their desires into a lifetime of love.”

Kinetic Content is currently part of Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company, which is in the process of being acquired by France’s Mediawan. The transaction is expected to close before July.

Once it is complete, Mediawan said it will have bulked up to 100 individual production companies, representing over US$2bn in annual production volume across 15 countries, including the US, France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Australia, Mexico and Turkey.

“This series speaks to the kind of premium, pop culture-driving unscripted storytelling audiences love,” said Jane Wiseman, Paramount+’s head of originals.

“As we continue to grow our reality offering, we’re especially excited to reintroduce this format to Paramount+ in a fresh and unexpected way.”