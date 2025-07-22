Paramount Global eyes closure of African channels and offices in SA, Nigeria

Paramount Global executives in Africa have told employees that the company’s local offices and channels might be closed down.

The US company has around 100 employees across offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Lagos, Nigeria. But Monde Twala and Craig Paterson, who lead Paramount’s operation in the region, have told staff that “immense industry disruption” has necessitated a review of its local presence.

“Our team is not immune to potential changes as our organisation evaluates its pay TV strategy and local channel footprint here in Africa,” said the execs, who both serve as senior VP and general manager of Paramount Africa, in a staff memo.

Paramount Global says its African services reach audiences of more than 100 million viewers across around 50 territories, with a portfolio of 10 television channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV Base, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, NickToons and VH1 Classic.

In the memo, Twala and Paterson added that it had been an “incredibly difficult” day and thanked the local teams for their efforts.

“We want you to know your greatness is seen. We reach out with a heavy heart, but also with immense pride. Your dedication to excellence, creativity and passion for leveraging the power of our content have been the driving force behind our many accomplishments.

“We understand the coming weeks may be tough and feel unsettling. Through it all, please know your efforts are valued beyond measure.”

The news, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter and subsequently confirmed with sources by C21, comes as Paramount Global’s takeover by David Ellison’s Skydance appears to be inching closer to receiving regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

If and when the US$8bn deal is approved, there is the potential for a significant reshaping of Paramount Global’s international business, depending on how the incoming owners – the Ellison family and RedBird Capital Partners – choose to proceed.

The proposed future owners have affirmed their commitment to streaming platform Paramount+, but it is less clear what their plans are for global assets including UK terrestrial network Channel 5, Australian commercial channel Network 10, Chilevisión and Argentina’s Telefe.

As part of the broader review of its international pay TV strategy, Paramount Global is considering changes to its international channel portfolio, with a primary focus on its cable brands. One key facet of the review is focusing on lines of business and regions that present the greatest scope for revenue growth.