ODMedia ups Emma Geelen to CEO as Sjef Pijnenburg becomes strategic advisor

Dutch digital content services provider ODMedia has appointed Emma Geelen, currently its chief operating officer, as its next CEO.

Geelen will take the reins from September 2026, with current incumbent Sjef Pijnenburg, who set up ODMedia in 2004, taking the role of founder and strategic advisor.

The move comes after Geelen rejoined ODMedia in 2022 having spent just under five years at VodafoneZiggo. Her first stint at the company was between 2013 and 2017.

Utrecht-based ODMedia helps rights holders monetise and distribute their content on digital platforms across a variety of business models, including transactional VoD, subscription VoD, ad-supported VoD and free, ad-supported streaming TV.

It offers a full range of technical-delivery services and AI-driven products, from acting as an aggregator for the major platforms to providing digital rights management, monetisation, target audience development and cross promotion.

Pijnenburg said: “Emma has an exceptional ability to understand both people and the business. She brings sharp thinking, strong social skills and a deep understanding of what ODMedia stands for. That makes her the right CEO to lead ODMedia into its next phase.

“This transition allows me to focus on innovation, partnerships and new opportunities, and together we are well positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners.”