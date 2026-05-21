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NPO Start becomes first international home of First Dates Beach Club

First Dates Beach Club debuted on Channel 4 last year

Dutch streamer NPO Start, part of public broadcaster NPO, is preparing a local adaptation of reality format First Dates Beach Club, marking the first international version of the show.

Produced by Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) Netherlands and NPO’s local network BNNVARA, the series comes after 16 Dutch seasons of the original First Dates format.

Filming of the beach club-set spin-off will begin this autumn, with a launch scheduled for 2027.

Originally created by Twenty Twenty for Channel 4 in the UK, First Dates sees singles paired up for dates at a restaurant. First Dates Beach Club follows the same premise but is set in a beach club in Spain. The UK beach club spin-off aired on Channel 4 late last year and early this year.

Andrew Zein, exec VP of creative format development and sales at WBITVP, said: “This warm-hearted series will bring viewers a fresh and uplifting new take on the format that we believe will delight loyal fans while welcoming entirely new audiences into the brand.”

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Karolina Kaminska 21-05-2026 ©C21Media
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