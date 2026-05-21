Nippon TV’s Monday Late Show to stream on Netflix globally

Netflix has acquired the global streaming rights to Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV’s long-running variety series Monday Late Show (Getsuyo kara Yofukashi).

Available on Netflix from today, the series is the second Nippon TV weekly entertainment show Netflix has picked up, following the roll-out of Golden SixTONES.

Monday Late Show is in its 15th year on air on Nippon TV, airing every Monday at 22.00. The series dissects public street interviews on trending local topics across Japan but, according to Nippon TV, has cultivated a notable international following.

“This move to global distribution comes in response to years of requests from overseas viewers seeking official access to the programme,” Nippon TV said.

Kensuke Sawada, producer of Monday Late Show for Nippon TV, said: “The true charm of this show lies in how it delightfully shatters expectations of what Japanese people are like. It shines a light on ordinary citizens with extraordinary personalities, as well as unique facets of Japan that we’re eager to share with the world, all delivered with plenty of humour. We hope international audiences enjoy the experience.”

Rie Sawaoka, director of content at Netflix, added: “Monday Late Show is a truly one-of-a-kind programme that captures the humour, spontaneity and unpredictable charm of the people and stories it encounters across Japan. Its distinctive perspective and unforgettable personalities have made it a long-standing favourite among audiences in Japan.”