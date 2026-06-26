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Network 10 puts Parents’ Evening in the calendar following ITV Studios deal

The Aussie version of Parents’ Evening is hosted by Shaun Micallef and his son Gabe

Australian broadcaster Network 10 is gearing up to launch a local version of Parents’ Evening, the UK quiz format created by Ranga Bee Productions for ITV.

The Aussie version, which will be hosted by Shaun Micallef and his son Gabe, will be produced by the local arm of distributor ITV Studios in Australia.

The format sees celebrities team up with their lesser-known parent or child, with the parents having to guess how many correct answers their grown-up kid will know.

In the UK, the show is hosted by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, co-founder of Ranga Bee Productions, and his mother, Shanthi.

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Nico Franks 26-06-2026 ©C21Media
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