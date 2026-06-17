Netflix, TF1, Super RTL onboard ZAG action-comedy toon Ghostforce Evolution

French animation studio ZAG has started production on animated action-comedy Ghostforce Evolution (26×22’), with Netflix, France’s TF1 and Germany’s Super RTL onboard as partners.

The series, which expands ZAG’s existing Ghostforce universe, also includes a 44-minute special and continues from the original Ghostforce series that debuted on France’s TFou and Disney in the US in 2021.

Set in New York City, the series follows three teenagers who lead double lives as the heroic Ghostforce, battling supernatural threats under the guidance of a scientist while contending with school, friendships and the pressures of adolescence. Each episode centres on a specific fear, from storms and snakes to technology and the unknown, brought to life through supernatural encounters, according to ZAG.

ZAG, led by founder, chief executive and chief creative officer Jeremy Zag, is also behind Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and has forthcoming animated features Melody, starring Katy Perry, and Carmen, inspired by former Formula 1 driver Carmen Jorda, in development.