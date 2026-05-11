Netflix teases Money Heist return ahead of spin-off series Berlin’s S2 debut

Netflix has confirmed that the world of crime series Money Heist will continue ahead of the launch of spin-off show Berlin & the Lady with an Ermine later this week.

Netflix premiered the show, the second season of the spin-off Berlin, on Sunday in Seville and the show launches on the streamer on May 15.

However, Netflix has not confirmed if it has commissioned a new spin-off or if Money Heist itself will return for its long-awaited S6.

According to Spanish publication El País, Money Heist creator Alex Pina’s production label Vancouver Media is working on a four-episode miniseries focusing on the character of Colonel Tamayo from the show, played by Fernando Cayo.

Money Heist concluded with S5 in 2021 and was also given a South Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, released in 2022. Spin-off series Berlin premiered in late 2023.

The three seasons of Money Heist continue to occupy positions four, six and seven in the top 10 most-watched non-English-language series in Netflix history.

Meanwhile, in its launch week, the first season of Berlin was Netflix’s most-watched series worldwide and reached the top 10 in 91 countries.

It remained for seven consecutive weeks in the top 10 of non-English series, with 348 million hours viewed and a total of 53 million views, according to Netflix.