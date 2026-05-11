Please wait...
Please wait...

Netflix teases Money Heist return ahead of spin-off series Berlin’s S2 debut

Berlin premiered in 2023

Netflix has confirmed that the world of crime series Money Heist will continue ahead of the launch of spin-off show Berlin & the Lady with an Ermine later this week.

Netflix premiered the show, the second season of the spin-off Berlin, on Sunday in Seville and the show launches on the streamer on May 15.

However, Netflix has not confirmed if it has commissioned a new spin-off or if Money Heist itself will return for its long-awaited S6.

According to Spanish publication El País, Money Heist creator Alex Pina’s production label Vancouver Media is working on a four-episode miniseries focusing on the character of Colonel Tamayo from the show, played by Fernando Cayo.

Money Heist concluded with S5 in 2021 and was also given a South Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, released in 2022. Spin-off series Berlin premiered in late 2023.

The three seasons of Money Heist continue to occupy positions four, six and seven in the top 10 most-watched non-English-language series in Netflix history.

Meanwhile, in its launch week, the first season of Berlin was Netflix’s most-watched series worldwide and reached the top 10 in 91 countries.

It remained for seven consecutive weeks in the top 10 of non-English series, with 348 million hours viewed and a total of 53 million views, according to Netflix.

Avatar photo
Nico Franks 11-05-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

'No one is getting rich' from producing US drama anymore, claim agents
Pact chief backs calls for BBC licence fee to be replaced by household levy
Wordle comes to TV with NBC gameshow exec produced by Jimmy Fallon
CBC to inject extra $5m into Canadian docs, shutter Documentary Channel
Disney+ enters alliance to integrate content from Mexico's TV Azteca in Lat Am

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE