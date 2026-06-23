Netflix orders Hot Wings spin-off and Gabby’s Dollhouse competition series

Netflix has ordered a new iteration of Hot Ones, the chicken wing-eating format that has built a loyal following on YouTube, as well as a competition series spin-off to its hit preschool show Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Hot Ones: Extra Heat will launch exclusively on Netflix on July 13, with the first episode premiering following the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, a baseball event that sees some of the biggest hitters in baseball compete to see who can hit the most home runs.

It will be hosted by format co-creator Sean Evans, who also hosts the flagship YouTube version, and is produced by Digital Cinema Collective. Evans and fellow co-creator Chris Schonberger are executive producers alongside Sarah Honda, Aaron Cooke and showrunner KP Anderson.

While the original Hot Ones is filmed in a studio and sees celebrity guests eating chicken wings that get progressively hotter, the new 30-minute iteration will see the format set among some of “the world’s biggest cultural moments,” said Netflix.

Guests set to appear in the spin-off include Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro, who will all appear in the upcoming Netflix golf comedy The Hawk.

This marks the latest spin-off in the franchise after Hot Ones: The Game Show, which aired on TruTV, and YouTube extension Truth or Dab.

Elsewhere, Netflix greenlit a competition series inspired by preschool series Gabby’s Dollhouse, which was the fourth most-watched series on the streaming service in the second half of 2025. The new as-yet-untitled iteration, hosted by Laila Lockhart Kraner, follows young baker duos as they take part in fun baking and crafting challenges.

Four holiday-themed episodes will arrive later this year, along with new episodes in 2027. The show comes from DreamWorks Animation and B17 Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television. Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher will executive produce, while Claire Kosloff will serve as executive producer and showrunner.