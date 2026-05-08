Netflix orders sequel to Norwegian disaster series La Palma from Fantefilm

Netflix has ordered a third disaster series from Oslo-based producer Fantefilm as a standalone sequel to Norwegian drama La Palma.

Event miniseries Florida (working title) is expected to premiere in 2027. The global streamer made the announcement during the media conference Nordic Media Days in Bergen this morning.

It comes as Netflix touts the success of La Palma, which it said is currently ranked as its eighth most-watched non-English-language TV title globally, with 70.3 million views.

Created by the team behind The Quake and La Palma, Florida picks up just hours after the volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma, shifting the focus to a Norwegian community in Florida who are still unaware that a devastating tsunami is on its way.

The four-episode series is produced by Fantefilm, known for its ‘Scandisaster’ productions including La Palma, The Quake and The Wave. It is directed by Cecilie Mosli (The Snowsister, Grey’s Anatomy) and written by Lars Gudmestad (La Palma, The Burning Sea).

It will be produced by Lasse Greve Alsos and Jan Eirik Langøen and the executive producer is Martin Sundland.

Gudmestad said: “To be able to make Florida is a dream I have had for a long time, and I am very pleased that Netflix also believes in the project. Our ambition is to create a spectacular disaster series with characters audiences can recognise themselves in and truly care about, and that’s why it’s so reassuring to have such a talented and experienced director like Cecilie with us on this journey.”

Mosli added: “People confronted with crises are the most fascinating starting point for drama. With La Palma, Lars Gudmestad, Fantefilm and Netflix demonstrated the power of combining large-scale disasters with intimate human stories, and I am very proud and happy to be part of the new project, Florida.”